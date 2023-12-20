Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $353.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

