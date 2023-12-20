AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.65. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $121.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AGCO by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in AGCO by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.