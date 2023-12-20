Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Head to Head Review

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Akerna alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $9.82 million 0.33 -$79.06 million ($7.10) -0.04 Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.81 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akerna and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -339.99% -475.50% -113.03% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akerna and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zurich Insurance Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Akerna on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

(Get Free Report)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, health, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, commercial management liability, professional indemnity, credit risk, marine, cyber risk, corporate accident and business travel, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; risk management and climate change resilience services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.