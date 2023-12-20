Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

NYSE:AIN opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

