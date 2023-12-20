Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.37. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

