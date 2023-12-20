Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

