Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after buying an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.