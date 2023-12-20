Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

