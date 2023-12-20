Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $550.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

