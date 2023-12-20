Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

