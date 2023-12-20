Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 114.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.8% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

