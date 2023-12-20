Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -350.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

