Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -350.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
