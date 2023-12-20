AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Critical Comparison

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and Puyi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $200.51 million 5.13 $8.78 million N/A N/A Puyi $15.78 million N/A -$6.01 million N/A N/A

AlTi Global has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AlTi Global and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AlTi Global and Puyi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Puyi.

Summary

AlTi Global beats Puyi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

