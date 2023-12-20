Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

