Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

AEE stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

