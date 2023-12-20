Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

AEE stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

