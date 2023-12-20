Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $2,851.50

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,851.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,649.32 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,604.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,532.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

