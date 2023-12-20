Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $10.27

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

DISH opened at $4.88 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in DISH Network by 173.5% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DISH Network by 54.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $20,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $20,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

