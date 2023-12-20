Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $13.92

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $274,773,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

