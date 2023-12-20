Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $10.94

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LC

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.