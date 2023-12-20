Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Target Price at $438.30

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $8,067,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Lennox International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennox International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

LII stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $451.31. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

