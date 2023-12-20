Analyzing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and Mapletree Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44 Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus target price of $186.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Mapletree Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $551.28 million 15.49 $186.18 million $3.95 46.65 Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Mapletree Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21% Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 30 September 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$9.2 billion, which comprised 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd), 85 properties in Singapore and 1 property in Japan. MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

