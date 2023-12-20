Analyzing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVE and Tigo Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $38.25 million 10.02 $22.69 million $4.47 17.75 Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

64.1% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 59.71% 32.77% 31.89% Tigo Energy N/A -24.91% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $7.73, indicating a potential upside of 286.67%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats Tigo Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

