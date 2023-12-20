ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 13,026 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

On Thursday, November 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $360,662.76.

On Monday, October 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $761,703.53.

On Friday, October 13th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $687,332.46.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

