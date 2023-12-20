Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

