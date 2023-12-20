argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Citigroup lowered their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.09.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $452.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.77. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

