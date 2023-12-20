Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
