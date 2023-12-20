Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

ARKR opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

