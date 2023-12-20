Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 281.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,690,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 797,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 66.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,679 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.