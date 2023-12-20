Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 56.92. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 71.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 62.55.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

