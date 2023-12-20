AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstroNova

AstroNova Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALOT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $119.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.