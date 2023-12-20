AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

