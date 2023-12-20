AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.
AutoCanada Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. The firm has a market cap of C$500.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.18. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$30.80.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.