AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.36.

View Our Latest Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. The firm has a market cap of C$500.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.18. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$30.80.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.