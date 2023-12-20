AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Ryan Stahl Sells 26,379 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after purchasing an additional 907,305 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvidXchange



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

