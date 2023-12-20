Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.76. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 567,383 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,618 shares of company stock valued at $792,399 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

