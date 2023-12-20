BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BancFirst by 13.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

