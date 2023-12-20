Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Bank First Price Performance

Bank First stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. Bank First has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $905.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank First by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

