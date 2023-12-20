Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$64.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a C$64.00 price target by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.54.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$62.99 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41. The firm has a market cap of C$76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

