Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,104.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beyond Air Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,168 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 567,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 241,688 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,090,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

