Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,104.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Beyond Air Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
