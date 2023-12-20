BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) and Its Peers Financial Survey

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 131 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -30.50 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $2.71 billion $113.33 million 27.17

Analyst Ratings

BioNexus Gene Lab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioNexus Gene Lab and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 815 3194 3969 34 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.41%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -18.78% -43.32% -4.19%

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab rivals beat BioNexus Gene Lab on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

