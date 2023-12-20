BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $151.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.46.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

BNTX stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in BioNTech by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $3,387,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

