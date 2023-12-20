BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of EGF stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

