BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $801.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

