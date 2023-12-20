BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $6,905,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $801.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

