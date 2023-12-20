BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $117,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MQT opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.