Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 12.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Block by 25.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $239,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of -164.54 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 29,277 shares valued at $1,524,871. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

