bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

