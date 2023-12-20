Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 195.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.