Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $197.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

