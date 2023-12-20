Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.