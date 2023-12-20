Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

